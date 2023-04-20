Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] stock Initiated by The Benchmark Company analyst, price target now $770

Broadcom Inc. [NASDAQ: AVGO] jumped around 2.18 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $634.50 at the close of the session, up 0.34%. The company report on April 18, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Broadcom Unveils Industry’s Highest Performance Fabric for AI Networks.

Connected by Broadcom, New Jericho3-AI Provides High-Performance Ethernet for a 32,000 GPU Cluster.

Broadcom Inc. stock is now 13.48% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AVGO Stock saw the intraday high of $636.79 and lowest of $625.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 648.50, which means current price is +15.37% above from all time high which was touched on 03/22/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, AVGO reached a trading volume of 1905418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVGO shares is $690.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Broadcom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2023, representing the official price target for Broadcom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $660, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Outperform rating on AVGO stock. On January 23, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for AVGO shares from 662 to 659.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Broadcom Inc. is set at 11.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVGO in the course of the last twelve months was 27.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

How has AVGO stock performed recently?

Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.89. With this latest performance, AVGO shares dropped by -1.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.68 for Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 617.63, while it was recorded at 627.59 for the last single week of trading, and 543.20 for the last 200 days.

Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.03 and a Gross Margin at +62.01. Broadcom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.62.

Return on Total Capital for AVGO is now 22.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 48.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 176.04. Additionally, AVGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 173.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] managed to generate an average of $574,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Broadcom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Broadcom Inc. go to 9.40%.

Insider trade positions for Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]

There are presently around $214,300 million, or 80.70% of AVGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,039,754, which is approximately 3.739% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 30,224,538 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.18 billion in AVGO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $18.63 billion in AVGO stock with ownership of nearly -7.125% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Broadcom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,200 institutional holders increased their position in Broadcom Inc. [NASDAQ:AVGO] by around 16,658,072 shares. Additionally, 856 investors decreased positions by around 12,290,710 shares, while 207 investors held positions by with 308,797,576 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 337,746,358 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVGO stock had 256 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,306,179 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 2,827,773 shares during the same period.