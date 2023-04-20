BlackBerry Limited [BB] Revenue clocked in at $656.00 million, up 32.82% YTD: What’s Next?

BlackBerry Limited [NYSE: BB] closed the trading session at $4.33 on 04/19/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.32, while the highest price level was $4.38. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 3:00 AM that New BlackBerry Research Finds Manufacturers Increasingly Wary of Nation State Threats.

Two-thirds of manufacturers believe their environment is too difficult to defend86% admit manufacturing functions are running on outdated and unsupported legacy operating systems.

– At Hannover Messe, Germany, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today released the BlackBerry Manufacturing Cybersecurity Study1 with a warning that outdated and unsupported legacy operational technologies (OT) are exposing substantial vulnerabilities for manufacturers facing escalating threats from nation-state attacks.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 32.82 percent and weekly performance of -1.14 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.09M shares, BB reached to a volume of 2618874 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BlackBerry Limited [BB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BB shares is $4.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BB stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for BlackBerry Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2022, representing the official price target for BlackBerry Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on BB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackBerry Limited is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for BB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

BB stock trade performance evaluation

BlackBerry Limited [BB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.14. With this latest performance, BB shares gained by 19.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.06 for BlackBerry Limited [BB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.06, while it was recorded at 4.44 for the last single week of trading, and 4.78 for the last 200 days.

BlackBerry Limited [BB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BlackBerry Limited [BB] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.15 and a Gross Margin at +49.24. BlackBerry Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -111.89.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.81.

BlackBerry Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

BlackBerry Limited [BB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,175 million, or 56.60% of BB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BB stocks are: FIFTHDELTA LTD with ownership of 57,923,581, which is approximately 82.602% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN, holding 46,724,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $202.32 million in BB stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $155.78 million in BB stock with ownership of nearly -4.978% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BlackBerry Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in BlackBerry Limited [NYSE:BB] by around 58,760,973 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 36,349,196 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 176,182,019 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 271,292,188 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BB stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,247,682 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 8,570,128 shares during the same period.