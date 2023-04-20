Biotricity Inc. [BTCY] stock Initiated by Lake Street analyst, price target now $5

Biotricity Inc. [NASDAQ: BTCY] gained 5.56% or 0.04 points to close at $0.76 with a heavy trading volume of 1890094 shares. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 9:06 AM that Biotricity Reaches $12M Revenue Run Rate in March with Promising Future Growth Ahead.

Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY) (“Biotricity” or the “Company”), a leading medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, today reported that it reached a record $12 million annualized revenue run rate in March 2023.

Based on preliminary month-to-date results and internal projections, the Company remains excited regarding potential top line revenue growth in April and the current quarter (Q4FY23) as it maintains optimized investment in R&D, sales and marketing. The Company attributed its strengthening financials to the growing sales of its product line of remote cardiac monitors spanning consumers to cardiologists, the ramp up of its subscription-based recurring service revenues, and the early success of its recently expanded distribution strategy.

It opened the trading session at $0.7617, the shares rose to $0.85 and dropped to $0.6905, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BTCY points out that the company has recorded -15.56% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -90.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 207.19K shares, BTCY reached to a volume of 1890094 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Biotricity Inc. [BTCY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTCY shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTCY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Biotricity Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Biotricity Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biotricity Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTCY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.78.

Trading performance analysis for BTCY stock

Biotricity Inc. [BTCY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 52.03. With this latest performance, BTCY shares gained by 28.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTCY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.80 for Biotricity Inc. [BTCY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6288, while it was recorded at 0.6526 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9009 for the last 200 days.

Biotricity Inc. [BTCY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Biotricity Inc. [BTCY] shares currently have an operating margin of -228.40 and a Gross Margin at +59.74. Biotricity Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -380.78.

Return on Total Capital for BTCY is now -315.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1,166.04. Additionally, BTCY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 116.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 92.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Biotricity Inc. [BTCY] managed to generate an average of -$662,056 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Biotricity Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Biotricity Inc. [BTCY]

There are presently around $2 million, or 5.00% of BTCY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTCY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,483,261, which is approximately 0.06% of the company’s market cap and around 17.14% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 384,204 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.29 million in BTCY stocks shares; and AE WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.11 million in BTCY stock with ownership of nearly 199.601% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Biotricity Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Biotricity Inc. [NASDAQ:BTCY] by around 162,262 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 54,726 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 2,466,210 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,683,198 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTCY stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,782 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 52,464 shares during the same period.