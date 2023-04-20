Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] moved down -1.72: Why It’s Important

Best Buy Co. Inc. [NYSE: BBY] plunged by -$1.27 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $73.48 during the day while it closed the day at $72.71. The company report on April 5, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Best Buy Launches Nationwide Recycle-by-Mail Technology Boxes.

New service makes electronic recycling easy and convenient for customers; ship everything from laptops, cords, tablets and more.

As the nation’s largest retail collector of e-waste, Best Buy has recycled 2.7 billion pounds of electronics and appliances.

Best Buy Co. Inc. stock has also loss -0.63% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BBY stock has declined by -12.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 10.86% and lost -9.35% year-on date.

The market cap for BBY stock reached $15.81 billion, with 221.50 million shares outstanding and 200.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, BBY reached a trading volume of 2067342 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBY shares is $83.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBY stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Best Buy Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2023, representing the official price target for Best Buy Co. Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Best Buy Co. Inc. is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBY in the course of the last twelve months was 150.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

BBY stock trade performance evaluation

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.63. With this latest performance, BBY shares dropped by -6.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.86 for Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.34, while it was recorded at 73.31 for the last single week of trading, and 76.58 for the last 200 days.

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Best Buy Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Best Buy Co. Inc. go to -7.54%.

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,489 million, or 83.00% of BBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,046,061, which is approximately -0.442% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,389,421 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.41 billion in BBY stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $807.91 million in BBY stock with ownership of nearly -0.002% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Best Buy Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 364 institutional holders increased their position in Best Buy Co. Inc. [NYSE:BBY] by around 11,975,563 shares. Additionally, 399 investors decreased positions by around 15,026,114 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 144,762,627 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 171,764,304 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBY stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,657,049 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 3,044,265 shares during the same period.