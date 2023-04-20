Bernstein lifts ASML Holding N.V. [ASML] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ASML Holding N.V. [NASDAQ: ASML] price plunged by -3.07 percent to reach at -$19.73. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 1:00 AM that ASML reports €6.7 billion net sales and €2.0 billion net income in Q1 2023.

ASML reports €6.7 billion net sales and €2.0 billion net income in Q1 2023Sales growth expectations for 2023 unchanged.

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands, April 19, 2023 – today ASML Holding NV (ASML) has published its 2023 first-quarter results.

A sum of 2263576 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.00M shares. ASML Holding N.V. shares reached a high of $627.95 and dropped to a low of $616.88 until finishing in the latest session at $623.60.

The one-year ASML stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.24. The average equity rating for ASML stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ASML Holding N.V. [ASML]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASML shares is $753.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASML stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for ASML Holding N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price from $510 to $850. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2022, representing the official price target for ASML Holding N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ASML Holding N.V. is set at 18.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASML stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASML in the course of the last twelve months was 37.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

ASML Stock Performance Analysis:

ASML Holding N.V. [ASML] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.74. With this latest performance, ASML shares dropped by -3.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASML stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.25 for ASML Holding N.V. [ASML]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 643.99, while it was recorded at 647.52 for the last single week of trading, and 561.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ASML Holding N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ASML Holding N.V. [ASML] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.70 and a Gross Margin at +49.47. ASML Holding N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.56.

Return on Total Capital for ASML is now 46.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 41.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 59.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ASML Holding N.V. [ASML] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.61. Additionally, ASML Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ASML Holding N.V. [ASML] managed to generate an average of $143,893 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.ASML Holding N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

ASML Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASML. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASML Holding N.V. go to 29.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. [ASML] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $47,816 million, or 19.50% of ASML stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASML stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 9,087,054, which is approximately 9.782% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 6,782,034 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.23 billion in ASML stocks shares; and FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.95 billion in ASML stock with ownership of nearly 0.626% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ASML Holding N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 565 institutional holders increased their position in ASML Holding N.V. [NASDAQ:ASML] by around 6,551,986 shares. Additionally, 412 investors decreased positions by around 6,321,356 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 63,803,796 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,677,138 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASML stock had 206 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,004,898 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 615,585 shares during the same period.