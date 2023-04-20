Berenberg lifts Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sumo Logic Inc. [NASDAQ: SUMO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.08% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.17%. The company report on April 18, 2023 at 9:00 AM that CRITICALSTART® Announces Expansion of its Security Services for SIEM with Sumo Logic®.

New partnership provides Critical Start and Sumo Logic customers with valuable insights to help manage their SIEM and detect and respond to threats more efficiently and effectively.

Today, Critical Start, a leading provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) cybersecurity solutions, announced the expansion of its Security Services for SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) through a new partnership with Sumo Logic. With this partnership, Critical Start provides Sumo Logic customers the ability to reach the full operating potential of their SIEM investment for threat detection and response through improved configuration and the actioning of every alert within a 1-hour SLA.

Over the last 12 months, SUMO stock rose by 17.86%. The one-year Sumo Logic Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.33. The average equity rating for SUMO stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.49 billion, with 121.21 million shares outstanding and 113.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, SUMO stock reached a trading volume of 2022087 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SUMO shares is $12.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SUMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Sumo Logic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $24 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Sumo Logic Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sumo Logic Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.43.

SUMO Stock Performance Analysis:

Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.17. With this latest performance, SUMO shares gained by 0.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.81 for Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.92, while it was recorded at 12.01 for the last single week of trading, and 9.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sumo Logic Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.23 and a Gross Margin at +67.46. Sumo Logic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.51.

Return on Total Capital for SUMO is now -29.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.44. Additionally, SUMO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO] managed to generate an average of -$126,974 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Sumo Logic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,046 million, or 74.20% of SUMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SUMO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,032,413, which is approximately 5.659% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,579,312 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $127.06 million in SUMO stocks shares; and SAPPHIRE VENTURES, L.L.C., currently with $77.44 million in SUMO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sumo Logic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Sumo Logic Inc. [NASDAQ:SUMO] by around 9,884,362 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 8,414,761 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 68,782,948 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,082,071 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SUMO stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,230,834 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,085,685 shares during the same period.