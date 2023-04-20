Atai Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI] fell -22.93% so far this year. What now?

Atai Life Sciences N.V. [NASDAQ: ATAI] gained 1.99% or 0.04 points to close at $2.05 with a heavy trading volume of 2056734 shares. The company report on April 13, 2023 at 6:59 AM that atai Life Sciences Announces First Subject Dosed in the Phase 1 IV-to-Subcutaneous Bridging Study of PCN-101 (R-Ketamine).

This Phase 1 open-label study is designed to assess the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetic profile of 60mg, 90mg and 120mg of PCN-101 delivered subcutaneously as compared to 60mg of PCN-101 delivered intravenously (IV). The trial will enroll approximately 16 healthy volunteers across the four cohorts and is expected to be completed in the middle of 2023.

It opened the trading session at $2.04, the shares rose to $2.08 and dropped to $1.86, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ATAI points out that the company has recorded -30.27% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -79.82% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, ATAI reached to a volume of 2056734 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Atai Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATAI shares is $12.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATAI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Atai Life Sciences N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Atai Life Sciences N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on ATAI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atai Life Sciences N.V. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1810.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55.

Trading performance analysis for ATAI stock

Atai Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.64. With this latest performance, ATAI shares gained by 72.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.29 for Atai Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.61, while it was recorded at 1.98 for the last single week of trading, and 2.89 for the last 200 days.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.40 and a Current Ratio set at 14.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Atai Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI]

There are presently around $42 million, or 35.00% of ATAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATAI stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 2,415,035, which is approximately 3.099% of the company’s market cap and around 9.27% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,919,987 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.94 million in ATAI stocks shares; and SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $3.36 million in ATAI stock with ownership of nearly 33.656% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atai Life Sciences N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Atai Life Sciences N.V. [NASDAQ:ATAI] by around 5,361,981 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 11,113,693 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 3,815,761 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,291,435 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATAI stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,344,074 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 3,440,338 shares during the same period.