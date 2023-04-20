Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] Revenue clocked in at $7.10 million, up 116.94% YTD: What’s Next?

Asensus Surgical Inc. [AMEX: ASXC] loss -7.04% or -0.06 points to close at $0.75 with a heavy trading volume of 1987947 shares. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 6:55 AM that Asensus Surgical to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright In-Person BioConnect Investor Conference.

The conference webcast will be available online on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at https://ir.asensus.com/events-and-presentations. Replays of the webcasts will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.

It opened the trading session at $0.79, the shares rose to $0.86 and dropped to $0.73, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ASXC points out that the company has recorded 71.02% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -167.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, ASXC reached to a volume of 1987947 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASXC shares is $1.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Asensus Surgical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Asensus Surgical Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asensus Surgical Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

Trading performance analysis for ASXC stock

Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.13. With this latest performance, ASXC shares gained by 17.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.17 for Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7054, while it was recorded at 0.7587 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5446 for the last 200 days.

Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1063.40 and a Gross Margin at -162.17. Asensus Surgical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1066.19.

Return on Total Capital for ASXC is now -53.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.56. Additionally, ASXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] managed to generate an average of -$383,558 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Asensus Surgical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 8.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]

There are presently around $19 million, or 12.20% of ASXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,436,860, which is approximately 0.044% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,659,109 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.75 million in ASXC stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.71 million in ASXC stock with ownership of nearly -16.386% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Asensus Surgical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Asensus Surgical Inc. [AMEX:ASXC] by around 217,187 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 2,689,477 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 22,858,732 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,765,396 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASXC stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 61,482 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 811,908 shares during the same period.