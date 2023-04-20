Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. [ASTI] moved down -19.63: Why It’s Important

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ASTI] price plunged by -19.63 percent to reach at -$0.08. The company report on April 18, 2023 at 9:01 AM that Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. Accelerates Global Expansion Through Completed Acquisition of Swiss Thin-Film Solar Manufacturing Equipment.

Ascent Solar’s acquisition of Flisom AG’s Zurich equipment establishes a new revenue stream, 300% more manufacturing capacity, and an international presence as European and Asian governments adopt legislation to increase solar energy production & domestic manufacturing capabilities.

A sum of 1954050 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 360.70K shares. Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $0.37 and dropped to a low of $0.2791 until finishing in the latest session at $0.30.

Guru’s Opinion on Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. [ASTI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

ASTI Stock Performance Analysis:

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. [ASTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.43. With this latest performance, ASTI shares dropped by -31.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.73 for Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. [ASTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5040, while it was recorded at 0.3491 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1734 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. [ASTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1394.81 and a Gross Margin at -70.68. Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1615.55.

Return on Total Capital for ASTI is now -134.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -168.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2,255.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -116.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. [ASTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 219.82. Additionally, ASTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 198.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. [ASTI] managed to generate an average of -$318,624 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 47.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. [ASTI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.70% of ASTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASTI stocks are: MERIT FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC with ownership of 249,950, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 12.50% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 49,608 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15000.0 in ASTI stocks shares; and CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $9000.0 in ASTI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ASTI] by around 123,937 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 505 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 249,706 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 374,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASTI stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 120,637 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 1 shares during the same period.