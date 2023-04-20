Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY] stock Initiated by Wolfe Research analyst, price target now $25

Array Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ARRY] price plunged by -2.00 percent to reach at -$0.43. The company report on April 18, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Array Technologies, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877)-451-6152 (domestic) or (201)-389-0879 (international). A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call by dialing (844)-512-2921, or for international callers, (412)-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13737846. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on May 23, 2023.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A sum of 2074228 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.92M shares. Array Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $21.35 and dropped to a low of $20.875 until finishing in the latest session at $21.03.

The one-year ARRY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.43. The average equity rating for ARRY stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARRY shares is $27.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARRY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Array Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $16 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Array Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on ARRY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Array Technologies Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARRY in the course of the last twelve months was 24.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

ARRY Stock Performance Analysis:

Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.41. With this latest performance, ARRY shares gained by 22.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 146.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.64 for Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.08, while it was recorded at 21.52 for the last single week of trading, and 19.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Array Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Array Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,224 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARRY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,956,896, which is approximately 0.562% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,841,925 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $291.1 million in ARRY stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $161.92 million in ARRY stock with ownership of nearly -15.094% of the company’s market capitalization.

153 institutional holders increased their position in Array Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ARRY] by around 21,627,326 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 19,164,363 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 112,516,817 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,308,506 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARRY stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,773,458 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 3,524,730 shares during the same period.