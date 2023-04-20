Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] Stock trading around $15.67 per share: What’s Next?

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [NYSE: APLE] plunged by -$0.23 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $15.8887 during the day while it closed the day at $15.67. The company report on April 18, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Monthly Distribution.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) (the “Company” or “Apple Hospitality”) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular monthly cash distribution of $0.08 per common share. The distribution is payable on May 15, 2023, to shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023.

Based on the Company’s common stock closing price of $16.01 on April 17, 2023, the annualized distribution of $0.96 per common share represents an annual yield of approximately 6.0%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. stock has also gained 1.75% of its value over the past 7 days. However, APLE stock has declined by -4.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.37% and lost -0.70% year-on date.

The market cap for APLE stock reached $3.60 billion, with 228.81 million shares outstanding and 213.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, APLE reached a trading volume of 2039399 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APLE shares is $18.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APLE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point dropped their target price from $22 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $17, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on APLE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for APLE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for APLE in the course of the last twelve months was 21.24.

APLE stock trade performance evaluation

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.75. With this latest performance, APLE shares gained by 3.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APLE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.19 for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.95, while it was recorded at 15.78 for the last single week of trading, and 16.09 for the last 200 days.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.64 and a Gross Margin at +22.07. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.69.

Return on Total Capital for APLE is now 4.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.88. Additionally, APLE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] managed to generate an average of $2,298,492 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,914 million, or 82.10% of APLE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APLE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,610,261, which is approximately 2.112% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,278,170 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $317.76 million in APLE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $163.63 million in APLE stock with ownership of nearly 0.613% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 163 institutional holders increased their position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [NYSE:APLE] by around 15,078,515 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 12,289,867 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 158,588,709 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 185,957,091 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APLE stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,634,301 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,624,836 shares during the same period.