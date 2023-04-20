AppHarvest Inc. [APPH] fell -10.75% so far this year. What now?

AppHarvest Inc. [NASDAQ: APPH] slipped around -0.04 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.51 at the close of the session, down -8.51%. The company report on March 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that AppHarvest announces 2022 Q4 and full-year results, achieving net sales guidance of $14.6 million.

“Queen of Greens®” salad mixes from AppHarvest Berea.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AppHarvest Inc. stock is now -10.75% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. APPH Stock saw the intraday high of $0.5745 and lowest of $0.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.84, which means current price is +7.72% above from all time high which was touched on 01/30/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.33M shares, APPH reached a trading volume of 2171205 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AppHarvest Inc. [APPH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APPH shares is $1.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for AppHarvest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2022, representing the official price target for AppHarvest Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on APPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AppHarvest Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for APPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

How has APPH stock performed recently?

AppHarvest Inc. [APPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.63. With this latest performance, APPH shares dropped by -19.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.29 for AppHarvest Inc. [APPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8053, while it was recorded at 0.5272 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8310 for the last 200 days.

AppHarvest Inc. [APPH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AppHarvest Inc. [APPH] shares currently have an operating margin of -801.23 and a Gross Margin at -402.67. AppHarvest Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1210.57.

Return on Total Capital for APPH is now -21.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AppHarvest Inc. [APPH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.86. Additionally, APPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AppHarvest Inc. [APPH] managed to generate an average of -$193,267 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.AppHarvest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Insider trade positions for AppHarvest Inc. [APPH]

There are presently around $17 million, or 38.20% of APPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APPH stocks are: BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A. with ownership of 8,220,863, which is approximately 20.919% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,800,896 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.43 million in APPH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.85 million in APPH stock with ownership of nearly 1.339% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AppHarvest Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in AppHarvest Inc. [NASDAQ:APPH] by around 7,417,002 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 12,851,416 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 12,809,250 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,077,668 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APPH stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,114,054 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 4,632,905 shares during the same period.