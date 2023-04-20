Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] Is Currently -0.37 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Apartment Investment and Management Company [NYSE: AIV] closed the trading session at $8.11 on 04/19/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.02, while the highest price level was $8.15. The company report on April 18, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Land & Buildings Issues Letter to Aimco Board Calling for Sale Process.

Believes Company Has Still Not Done Enough to Address Substantial and Persistent Discount to NAV.

Urges Board to Immediately Begin a Full Process to Evaluate Alternatives to Maximize Shareholder Value.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.90 percent and weekly performance of 5.87 percent. The stock has been moved at 14.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.95 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, AIV reached to a volume of 2011262 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]:

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Apartment Investment and Management Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $40 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on September 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Apartment Investment and Management Company stock. On September 09, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AIV shares from 48 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apartment Investment and Management Company is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIV in the course of the last twelve months was 16.40.

AIV stock trade performance evaluation

Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.87. With this latest performance, AIV shares gained by 12.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.64 for Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.51, while it was recorded at 7.86 for the last single week of trading, and 7.77 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apartment Investment and Management Company go to 7.10%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,096 million, or 92.10% of AIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,828,329, which is approximately -0.396% of the company’s market cap and around 9.34% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 17,439,376 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $141.43 million in AIV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $113.13 million in AIV stock with ownership of nearly 2.954% of the company’s market capitalization.

86 institutional holders increased their position in Apartment Investment and Management Company [NYSE:AIV] by around 10,608,115 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 13,978,481 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 110,580,019 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,166,615 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIV stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 454,683 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 5,207,834 shares during the same period.