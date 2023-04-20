American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] Is Currently -0.06 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

American Homes 4 Rent [NYSE: AMH] loss -0.06% on the last trading session, reaching $33.28 price per share at the time. The company report on April 12, 2023 at 4:15 PM that AMH Announces Dates of First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

AMH (NYSE: AMH), a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes, today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2023 financial and operating results on Thursday, May 4, 2023, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review first quarter results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period.

American Homes 4 Rent represents 353.97 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.13 billion with the latest information. AMH stock price has been found in the range of $32.83 to $33.41.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, AMH reached a trading volume of 2097542 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMH shares is $34.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for American Homes 4 Rent shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2023, representing the official price target for American Homes 4 Rent stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Outperform rating on AMH stock. On January 03, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for AMH shares from 38 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Homes 4 Rent is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMH in the course of the last twelve months was 33.39.

Trading performance analysis for AMH stock

American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.78. With this latest performance, AMH shares gained by 9.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.14 for American Homes 4 Rent [AMH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.66, while it was recorded at 32.96 for the last single week of trading, and 33.20 for the last 200 days.

American Homes 4 Rent [AMH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.42 and a Gross Margin at +27.82. American Homes 4 Rent’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.08.

Return on Total Capital for AMH is now 2.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.84. Additionally, AMH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] managed to generate an average of $151,823 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

American Homes 4 Rent [AMH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Homes 4 Rent go to 28.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at American Homes 4 Rent [AMH]

There are presently around $10,739 million, or 92.20% of AMH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,354,072, which is approximately 1.382% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,468,809 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $781.04 million in AMH stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $683.75 million in AMH stock with ownership of nearly 27.777% of the company’s market capitalization.

204 institutional holders increased their position in American Homes 4 Rent [NYSE:AMH] by around 26,590,179 shares. Additionally, 165 investors decreased positions by around 18,914,912 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 277,168,057 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 322,673,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMH stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,878,110 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 2,128,671 shares during the same period.