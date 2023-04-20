American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] Revenue clocked in at $4.99 billion, down -1.93% YTD: What’s Next?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE: AEO] gained 0.96% or 0.13 points to close at $13.69 with a heavy trading volume of 2384700 shares. The company report on April 13, 2023 at 9:00 AM that American Eagle Celebrates Earth Day With the Unveiling of RE/AE, a Digital Resale Shop Enabled by thredUP’s Resale-as-a-Service®.

Continuing to lead the way in innovation, AE invites customers to shop RE/AE and experience its selection of curated vintage via a shoppable AR lens on Snapchat.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) and thredUP (NASDAQ: TDUP) announced today the launch of RE/AE, a resale shop of secondhand and exclusive vintage American Eagle (AE) clothing, curated by the brand, and available for purchase at ae.thredup.com. RE/AE is powered by thredUP’s Resale-as-a-Service® (RaaS®), which enables the world’s leading fashion brands and retailers to deliver customizable, scalable resale experiences to their customers. Additionally, AE has once again teamed up with Snapchat for a shoppable AR Lens showcasing select styles from a specially curated inaugural 200-piece RE/AE collection.

It opened the trading session at $13.45, the shares rose to $13.70 and dropped to $13.36, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AEO points out that the company has recorded 36.08% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -44.71% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.75M shares, AEO reached to a volume of 2384700 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEO shares is $16.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2023, representing the official price target for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $13, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on AEO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEO in the course of the last twelve months was 31.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for AEO stock

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.09. With this latest performance, AEO shares gained by 5.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.21 for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.00, while it was recorded at 13.57 for the last single week of trading, and 13.07 for the last 200 days.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.48 and a Gross Margin at +30.92. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.51.

Return on Total Capital for AEO is now 8.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.51. Additionally, AEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] managed to generate an average of $3,128 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.24.American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. go to 15.32%.

An analysis of insider ownership at American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]

There are presently around $2,365 million, or 93.71% of AEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,726,792, which is approximately 34.366% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 28,110,841 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $384.84 million in AEO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $260.81 million in AEO stock with ownership of nearly 8.423% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE:AEO] by around 26,055,896 shares. Additionally, 157 investors decreased positions by around 29,659,425 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 117,014,802 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 172,730,123 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEO stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,665,639 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 12,847,467 shares during the same period.