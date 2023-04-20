Altimmune Inc. [ALT] moved up 4.74: Why It’s Important

Altimmune Inc. [NASDAQ: ALT] gained 4.74% on the last trading session, reaching $5.97 price per share at the time. The company report on April 11, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Altimmune Completes Enrollment in Phase 2 Clinical Trial of HepTcell™, an Immunotherapeutic for Chronic Hepatitis B.

The multicenter clinical trial, which is being conducted at 26 sites in North America, Europe and Southeast Asia, enrolled approximately 80 subjects with inactive CHB and low levels of hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg). Subjects were randomized 1:1 to HepTcell or placebo. The primary endpoint of the trial is clinical response, defined as a 1-log or greater reduction in HBsAg. Secondary endpoints include changes in the levels of hepatitis B virus (HBV) DNA, pre-genomic RNA and other markers of virologic response.

Altimmune Inc. represents 49.28 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $283.75 million with the latest information. ALT stock price has been found in the range of $5.48 to $6.08.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, ALT reached a trading volume of 2514079 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALT shares is $26.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Altimmune Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Altimmune Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on ALT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altimmune Inc. is set at 0.57 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.89.

Altimmune Inc. [ALT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.26. With this latest performance, ALT shares dropped by -45.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.16 for Altimmune Inc. [ALT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.80, while it was recorded at 5.30 for the last single week of trading, and 12.17 for the last 200 days.

Altimmune Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.30 and a Current Ratio set at 11.30.

There are presently around $279 million, or 94.70% of ALT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALT stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 5,914,588, which is approximately 74.017% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; AVIDITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LP, holding 3,990,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.82 million in ALT stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $22.89 million in ALT stock with ownership of nearly -6.993% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altimmune Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Altimmune Inc. [NASDAQ:ALT] by around 11,317,383 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 10,956,009 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 24,427,457 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,700,849 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALT stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,509,495 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 4,817,135 shares during the same period.