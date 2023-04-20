Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] Is Currently 1.75 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Alliant Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: LNT] price surged by 1.75 percent to reach at $0.95. The company report on April 13, 2023 at 5:27 PM that Alliant Energy Corporation Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) has scheduled its first quarter 2023 earnings release for Thursday, May 4th, after market close. A conference call to review the first quarter results is scheduled for Friday, May 5th at 9 a.m. CT.

Alliant Energy will webcast the event live at www.alliantenergy.com/investors. The call is open to the public and will be hosted by John Larsen, Board Chair and CEO; and Robert Durian, Executive Vice President and CFO. Individuals who would like to participate in the conference call can do so by dialing (888) 886-7786 (Toll Free – North America) or (416) 764-8658 (Local), conference ID 43689484.

A sum of 1917274 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.60M shares. Alliant Energy Corporation shares reached a high of $55.595 and dropped to a low of $54.81 until finishing in the latest session at $55.29.

The one-year LNT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.42. The average equity rating for LNT stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNT shares is $57.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Alliant Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price from $46 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on February 21, 2023, representing the official price target for Alliant Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $46, while Guggenheim kept a Sell rating on LNT stock. On January 09, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for LNT shares from 64 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alliant Energy Corporation is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

LNT Stock Performance Analysis:

Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.00. With this latest performance, LNT shares gained by 2.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.03 for Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.84, while it was recorded at 54.70 for the last single week of trading, and 55.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alliant Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.07 and a Gross Margin at +24.68. Alliant Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.31.

Return on Total Capital for LNT is now 6.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 141.33. Additionally, LNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 124.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] managed to generate an average of $219,239 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Alliant Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

LNT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alliant Energy Corporation go to 5.55%.

Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,543 million, or 78.40% of LNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,798,266, which is approximately 1.25% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,704,404 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.26 billion in LNT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $773.65 million in LNT stock with ownership of nearly -2.331% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alliant Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 333 institutional holders increased their position in Alliant Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:LNT] by around 12,426,149 shares. Additionally, 266 investors decreased positions by around 11,535,320 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 166,728,507 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 190,689,976 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LNT stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,909,988 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 2,451,374 shares during the same period.