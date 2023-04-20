Alliance Global Partners slashes price target on Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. [ALPP] – find out why.

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ALPP] traded at a low on 04/19/23, posting a -8.72 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.42. The company report on April 18, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (ALPP) Subsidiaries, RCA Commercial and Elecjet, Enter Material Transfer Agreements with OEMs to Begin Testing of its Latest AX-03 Class of Solid-State Batteries.

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP), a leading operator and owner of small market businesses, announced that its subsidiaries, RCA Commercial and Elecjet, have entered into Material Transfer Agreements (MTA) with US based OEMs from sectors including the RV industry, Electric Tractors, in addition to Energy Storage Systems

Kent Wilson, CEO of Alpine 4, had this to say: “The AX-03 Class of Solid-State Batteries, with its robust energy density of 360wh/kg, is a game changer for companies requiring elevated levels of safety and superior energy density compared to Li-Ion cells. Competitors in this space utilize highly complex and difficult manufacturing processes that limit scale and efficiency. The AX-03 architecture was built around the Designed for Manufacturing (DFM) practice and allows Elecjet to increase our output on the manufacturing of these cells without sacrificing quality. This is a critical factor for our customers and a key advantage for Alpine 4 in capturing market share.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2133883 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. stands at 12.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.20%.

The market cap for ALPP stock reached $68.72 million, with 183.20 million shares outstanding and 153.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 388.12K shares, ALPP reached a trading volume of 2133883 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. [ALPP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALPP shares is $2.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALPP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

How has ALPP stock performed recently?

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. [ALPP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.13. With this latest performance, ALPP shares dropped by -10.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.06 for Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. [ALPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5395, while it was recorded at 0.4821 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6307 for the last 200 days.

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. [ALPP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. [ALPP] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.13 and a Gross Margin at +14.91. Alpine 4 Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.73.

Return on Total Capital for ALPP is now -29.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -62.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. [ALPP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.82. Additionally, ALPP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. [ALPP] managed to generate an average of -$40,428 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Alpine 4 Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. [ALPP]

There are presently around $7 million, or 11.40% of ALPP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALPP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,487,634, which is approximately 21.552% of the company’s market cap and around 2.19% of the total institutional ownership; ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 3,216,180 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.35 million in ALPP stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.68 million in ALPP stock with ownership of nearly 2.273% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ALPP] by around 1,710,856 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 6,087,547 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 8,150,459 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,948,862 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALPP stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 284,779 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 687,633 shares during the same period.