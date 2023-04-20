Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] Stock trading around $128.11 per share: What’s Next?

Advance Auto Parts Inc. [NYSE: AAP] gained 1.15% on the last trading session, reaching $128.11 price per share at the time. The company report on April 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results.

– On track to open 15 new stores during fiscal 2023 – Jon Barker to retire as CEO and Director – Board announces leadership succession plan and search for new CEO – Appoints Erica Fortune as a new Independent Director of the Board.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Advance Auto Parts Inc. represents 59.44 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.59 billion with the latest information. AAP stock price has been found in the range of $126.22 to $128.68.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, AAP reached a trading volume of 1931668 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAP shares is $150.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Advance Auto Parts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Advance Auto Parts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $180 to $140, while ROTH MKM kept a Neutral rating on AAP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advance Auto Parts Inc. is set at 3.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.54.

Trading performance analysis for AAP stock

Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.58. With this latest performance, AAP shares gained by 7.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.90 for Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 130.74, while it was recorded at 125.70 for the last single week of trading, and 159.37 for the last 200 days.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.76 and a Gross Margin at +44.26. Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.50.

Return on Total Capital for AAP is now 11.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 151.82. Additionally, AAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 129.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] managed to generate an average of $7,491 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advance Auto Parts Inc. go to 3.27%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP]

There are presently around $7,275 million, or 97.72% of AAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,700,330, which is approximately 5.608% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,123,978 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $528.32 million in AAP stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $434.78 million in AAP stock with ownership of nearly 4.514% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advance Auto Parts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 340 institutional holders increased their position in Advance Auto Parts Inc. [NYSE:AAP] by around 6,362,754 shares. Additionally, 308 investors decreased positions by around 7,548,360 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 42,877,947 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,789,061 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAP stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,036,346 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 832,693 shares during the same period.