3M Company [MMM] stock Upgrade by UBS analyst, price target now $126

3M Company [NYSE: MMM] slipped around -0.19 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $106.08 at the close of the session, down -0.18%. The company report on April 18, 2023 at 8:10 AM that 3M Health Information Systems collaborates with AWS to accelerate AI innovation in clinical documentation.

3M Health Information Systems (HIS) announces a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate the innovation and advancement of 3M M*Modal ambient intelligence. As part of the collaboration, 3M will use AWS Machine Learning (ML) and generative AI services, including Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Comprehend Medical and Amazon Transcribe Medical, to help expedite, refine and scale the delivery of 3M’s ambient clinical documentation and virtual assistant solutions. Joining forces with AWS will help 3M to further transform the patient-physician experience, placing the focus back on the patient and reducing administrative burden for physicians.

Working with AWS, 3M HIS will advance its conversational AI platform, which is currently preferred by more than 300,000 clinicians. The platform supports cloud-based solutions like 3MTM M*Modal Fluency Direct for real time speech recognition compatible with more than 250 electronic health records (EHRs) and 3MTM M*Modal Fluency Align for ambient clinical documentation. Working with AWS, 3M will help deliver responsible, supportive ML-based clinical documentation and virtual assistant solutions that integrate directly into workflows and help ensure that the physician is in control of the information being entered into a patient’s health record.

3M Company stock is now -11.54% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MMM Stock saw the intraday high of $106.34 and lowest of $105.46 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 154.66, which means current price is +5.91% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.66M shares, MMM reached a trading volume of 1917364 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 3M Company [MMM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMM shares is $118.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMM stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for 3M Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for 3M Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $137 to $144, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on MMM stock. On July 27, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MMM shares from 126 to 131.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 3M Company is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for MMM in the course of the last twelve months was 124.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has MMM stock performed recently?

3M Company [MMM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.64. With this latest performance, MMM shares gained by 1.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.58 for 3M Company [MMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 106.81, while it was recorded at 106.21 for the last single week of trading, and 120.99 for the last 200 days.

3M Company [MMM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 3M Company [MMM] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.90 and a Gross Margin at +43.72. 3M Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.88.

Return on Total Capital for MMM is now 12.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 3M Company [MMM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.56. Additionally, MMM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 3M Company [MMM] managed to generate an average of $62,793 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.3M Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for 3M Company [MMM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 3M Company go to 0.14%.

Insider trade positions for 3M Company [MMM]

There are presently around $39,183 million, or 68.10% of MMM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,872,159, which is approximately 1.068% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,492,669 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.51 billion in MMM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.54 billion in MMM stock with ownership of nearly 2.982% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 3M Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 863 institutional holders increased their position in 3M Company [NYSE:MMM] by around 21,861,479 shares. Additionally, 1,105 investors decreased positions by around 20,722,245 shares, while 258 investors held positions by with 326,792,505 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 369,376,229 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMM stock had 186 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,136,865 shares, while 172 institutional investors sold positions of 1,518,897 shares during the same period.