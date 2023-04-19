Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] stock Initiated by Dawson James analyst, price target now $6

Zomedica Corp. [AMEX: ZOM] traded at a low on 04/18/23, posting a -2.72 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.21. The company report on April 18, 2023 that Zomedica to Present at H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference.

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostics and therapeutic products for companion animals, announced today that Larry Heaton, Chief Executive Officer, will provide a strategic update at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, scheduled for 2:30 pm ET on May 2, 2023.

The presentation will be available to the public via webcast at: https://journey.ct.events/view/8dc54e6c-21c4-4c7a-9599-fc11007da0c3 and subsequently on the Zomedica website at: https://investors.zomedica.com/events-presentations.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3472561 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Zomedica Corp. stands at 4.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.32%.

The market cap for ZOM stock reached $216.98 million, with 979.95 million shares outstanding and 965.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.88M shares, ZOM reached a trading volume of 3472561 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]?

Dawson James have made an estimate for Zomedica Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zomedica Corp. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

How has ZOM stock performed recently?

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.33. With this latest performance, ZOM shares gained by 13.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.96 for Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2342, while it was recorded at 0.2178 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2368 for the last 200 days.

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] shares currently have an operating margin of -115.81 and a Gross Margin at +50.77. Zomedica Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -89.88.

Return on Total Capital for ZOM is now -8.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.65. Additionally, ZOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] managed to generate an average of -$200,176 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Zomedica Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.50 and a Current Ratio set at 15.80.

Insider trade positions for Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]

There are presently around $21 million, or 9.70% of ZOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,820,270, which is approximately 5.377% of the company’s market cap and around 1.33% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,299,690 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.5 million in ZOM stocks shares; and CAMBRIDGE INVESTMENT RESEARCH ADVISORS, INC., currently with $2.47 million in ZOM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zomedica Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Zomedica Corp. [AMEX:ZOM] by around 3,945,532 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 2,807,851 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 86,725,913 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,479,296 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZOM stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 436,366 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,031,854 shares during the same period.