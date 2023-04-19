YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. [YS] fell -84.04% so far this year. What now?

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: YS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.27% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.67%. The company report on April 18, 2023 that YS Biopharma Announces Record Vaccine Revenues and Preliminary Financial Results for FY2023 Ended March 31, 2023.

FY2023 Revenues Increased by Approximately 30% Year Over Year.

YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS) (“YS Biopharma” or the “Company”), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer, today announced its preliminary unaudited financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 (“Fiscal Year 2023”):.

Over the last 12 months, YS stock dropped by -83.51%.

The market cap for the stock reached $144.86 million, with 25.75 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 317.67K shares, YS stock reached a trading volume of 17929003 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. [YS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. is set at 0.77 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

YS Stock Performance Analysis:

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. [YS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.67. With this latest performance, YS shares dropped by -84.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 8.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 3.85 for YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. [YS]. The present Moving Average recorded at 1.5220 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.54.

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. [YS] Insider Position Details

12 institutional holders increased their position in YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:YS] by around 9,640,445 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 2,926,610 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 9,843,236 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,410,291 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YS stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,469,322 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 999,979 shares during the same period.