why The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $156.70

U.S. Senator Katie Britt (R-Ala.) presented the Engage Woman Award for Non-Profit Leadership to Brooke and Breanna Bennett at Engage’s Remarkable Women Reception and Dinner in Washington, D.C.

Brooke and Breanna Bennett, Co-Founders of Women in Training, Inc. (WIT), were recognized on March 28 for their tremendous advocacy work – helping to create and pass Alabama’s “period poverty” law in April 2022, which allocates $200,000 to the Alabama Department of Education to provide grants for menstrual products to students in Title I schools.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.23 percent and weekly performance of 0.37 percent. The stock has been moved at 20.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.67M shares, PG reached to a volume of 4156329 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $156.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for The Procter & Gamble Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $157 to $163. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2023, representing the official price target for The Procter & Gamble Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $160, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on PG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Procter & Gamble Company is set at 1.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for PG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 62.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.37. With this latest performance, PG shares gained by 5.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.64 for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 143.21, while it was recorded at 151.22 for the last single week of trading, and 142.23 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.34 and a Gross Margin at +47.65. The Procter & Gamble Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.38.

Return on Total Capital for PG is now 22.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.31. Additionally, PG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] managed to generate an average of $139,075 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.The Procter & Gamble Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Procter & Gamble Company go to 5.42%.

There are presently around $230,303 million, or 65.50% of PG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 225,735,413, which is approximately 0.519% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 159,685,935 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.12 billion in PG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $15.93 billion in PG stock with ownership of nearly 0.659% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Procter & Gamble Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 1,689 institutional holders increased their position in The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE:PG] by around 57,887,970 shares. Additionally, 1,438 investors decreased positions by around 45,025,764 shares, while 366 investors held positions by with 1,421,766,417 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,524,680,151 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PG stock had 297 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,121,705 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 2,181,343 shares during the same period.