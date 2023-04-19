why Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $36.35

Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE: JNPR] loss -1.28% on the last trading session, reaching $33.14 price per share at the time. The company report on April 4, 2023 that Juniper Networks® and citizenM Collaborate to Deliver Memorable Hotel Experiences with Personalized Engagement.

citizenM adopts Juniper’s AI-driven wireless access, wired access solutions and firewalls to streamline IT operations and provide enhanced services to guests.

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that citizenM, the award-winning ‘affordable luxury’ hotel and lifestyle brand, has selected Juniper’s full range of AI-driven Enterprise and Connected Security solutions, including wireless access, wired access and next-generation firewalls to deliver a modern hotel experience for its guests. By choosing Juniper®, citizenM is leveraging the benefits of Mist AI™ and a secure client-to-cloud experience to transform how guests sleep, work and relax, while reducing the time and effort required to setup and manage secure IT networks in numerous locations.

Juniper Networks Inc. represents 323.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.68 billion with the latest information. JNPR stock price has been found in the range of $33.035 to $33.78.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.73M shares, JNPR reached a trading volume of 3836494 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNPR shares is $36.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Juniper Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2023, representing the official price target for Juniper Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $36 to $37, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on JNPR stock. On October 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for JNPR shares from 27 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Juniper Networks Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.38.

Trading performance analysis for JNPR stock

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.49. With this latest performance, JNPR shares gained by 5.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.24 for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.06, while it was recorded at 33.71 for the last single week of trading, and 30.24 for the last 200 days.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.17 and a Gross Margin at +56.37. Juniper Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.88.

Return on Total Capital for JNPR is now 8.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.41. Additionally, JNPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] managed to generate an average of $43,207 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Juniper Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Juniper Networks Inc. go to 15.95%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]

There are presently around $9,660 million, or 93.40% of JNPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,689,929, which is approximately 2.227% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 35,532,252 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 billion in JNPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.06 billion in JNPR stock with ownership of nearly -3.605% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Juniper Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 297 institutional holders increased their position in Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE:JNPR] by around 27,381,081 shares. Additionally, 209 investors decreased positions by around 31,218,995 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 229,159,441 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 287,759,517 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNPR stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,340,966 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,704,343 shares during the same period.