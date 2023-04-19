Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Coupang Inc. [CPNG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Coupang Inc. [NYSE: CPNG] plunged by -$0.37 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $16.45 during the day while it closed the day at $15.87. The company report on March 9, 2023 that Coupang Names Airtable CFO Ambereen Toubassy as New Board Member.

Coupang, Inc. today announced that it has appointed Ambereen Toubassy, the Chief Financial Officer of Airtable, to the company’s Board of Directors.

“We’re excited to welcome Ambereen Toubassy to the Coupang Board and to work together to unlock even greater value for our customers and stakeholders,” said Bom Kim, Founder and CEO of Coupang. “With her extensive background as a skilled financial leader at companies that focus on customer experience, Ambereen will be an important advisor in our efforts to create new moments of wow for our customers through bold innovations and investments.”.

Coupang Inc. stock has also gained 2.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CPNG stock has declined by -6.65% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.52% and gained 7.89% year-on date.

The market cap for CPNG stock reached $27.37 billion, with 1.77 billion shares outstanding and 1.58 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.23M shares, CPNG reached a trading volume of 4140998 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coupang Inc. [CPNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPNG shares is $21.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Coupang Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Coupang Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on CPNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupang Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04.

CPNG stock trade performance evaluation

Coupang Inc. [CPNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.72. With this latest performance, CPNG shares gained by 20.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.72 for Coupang Inc. [CPNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.03, while it was recorded at 15.77 for the last single week of trading, and 16.76 for the last 200 days.

Coupang Inc. [CPNG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coupang Inc. [CPNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.54 and a Gross Margin at +22.88. Coupang Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.45.

Return on Total Capital for CPNG is now -2.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coupang Inc. [CPNG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.50. Additionally, CPNG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coupang Inc. [CPNG] managed to generate an average of -$1,461 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 114.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.27.Coupang Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Coupang Inc. [CPNG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20,566 million, or 80.10% of CPNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPNG stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 426,156,413, which is approximately -7.59% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 128,231,169 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.08 billion in CPNG stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $1.87 billion in CPNG stock with ownership of nearly 6.218% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coupang Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 204 institutional holders increased their position in Coupang Inc. [NYSE:CPNG] by around 112,798,885 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 113,295,737 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 1,040,293,136 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,266,387,758 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPNG stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,070,341 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 3,084,221 shares during the same period.