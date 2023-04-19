VirnetX Holding Corp [VHC] moved up 20.58: Why It’s Important

VirnetX Holding Corp [NYSE: VHC] gained 20.58% on the last trading session, reaching $0.63 price per share at the time. The company report on April 5, 2023 that VirnetX Partners with WeSecure.

Canadian Security Company will Sell VirnetX Products in the Middle East.

VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE: VHC) (“VirnetX”), a leading Internet security software and technology company, and WeSecure Inc., a Canadian Security Solutions Integrator, are proud to announce a non-exclusive commercial agreement for WeSecure to sell VirnetX cybersecurity products in the U.S., Canada and the Middle East. The partnership aims to implement VirnetX’s advanced security technologies into WeSecure’s Physical and CyberSecure products and services.

VirnetX Holding Corp represents 71.42 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $44.15 million with the latest information. VHC stock price has been found in the range of $0.48 to $0.83.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.95M shares, VHC reached a trading volume of 13257802 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about VirnetX Holding Corp [VHC]:

Gilford Securities have made an estimate for VirnetX Holding Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2014. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2012, representing the official price target for VirnetX Holding Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Dawson James analysts kept a Buy rating on VHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VirnetX Holding Corp is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.16.

Trading performance analysis for VHC stock

VirnetX Holding Corp [VHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.53. With this latest performance, VHC shares gained by 7.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.90 for VirnetX Holding Corp [VHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5999, while it was recorded at 1.2874 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4848 for the last 200 days.

VirnetX Holding Corp [VHC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VirnetX Holding Corp [VHC] shares currently have an operating margin of -45991.67 and a Gross Margin at +93.75. VirnetX Holding Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -75541.67.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.36.

VirnetX Holding Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 208.30 and a Current Ratio set at 208.30.

VirnetX Holding Corp [VHC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VirnetX Holding Corp go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at VirnetX Holding Corp [VHC]

There are presently around $18 million, or 18.60% of VHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VHC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,338,373, which is approximately 0.041% of the company’s market cap and around 11.52% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,264,379 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.92 million in VHC stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.35 million in VHC stock with ownership of nearly -19.319% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VirnetX Holding Corp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in VirnetX Holding Corp [NYSE:VHC] by around 904,481 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 2,181,537 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 8,644,201 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,730,219 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VHC stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 239,676 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 646,199 shares during the same period.