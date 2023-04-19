Unique Fabricating Inc. [UFAB] Stock trading around $0.25 per share: What’s Next?

Unique Fabricating Inc. [AMEX: UFAB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 44.98% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 51.06%. The company report on April 12, 2023 that Unique Fabricating, Inc. Receives Notice of Late Filing from the NYSE.

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSE American:UFAB), a leader in engineering and manufacturing multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, and harshness management and air

Pursuant to the Notice, the Company has six (6) months, until September 30, 2023, to file its Annual Report in order to reinstate its compliance with the applicable NYSE American listing standards. If the Company fails to file the Annual Report by the six-month deadline of September 30, 2023, NYSE American may, in its sole discretion, grant an extension of up to six (6) additional months for the Company to regain compliance, depending on the Company’s specific circumstances. If the Company fails to file its Annual Report by the applicable extension deadline, the Company’s listed securities will be suspended from trading on and delisted from NYSE.

Over the last 12 months, UFAB stock dropped by -86.12%. The one-year Unique Fabricating Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 87.5. The average equity rating for UFAB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.76 million, with 11.73 million shares outstanding and 9.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 228.51K shares, UFAB stock reached a trading volume of 25648952 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Unique Fabricating Inc. [UFAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UFAB shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UFAB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Unique Fabricating Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2015, representing the official price target for Unique Fabricating Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unique Fabricating Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for UFAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

UFAB Stock Performance Analysis:

Unique Fabricating Inc. [UFAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 51.06. With this latest performance, UFAB shares gained by 46.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UFAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.57 for Unique Fabricating Inc. [UFAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3343, while it was recorded at 0.1901 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6406 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Unique Fabricating Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unique Fabricating Inc. [UFAB] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.65 and a Gross Margin at +11.17. Unique Fabricating Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.54.

Return on Total Capital for UFAB is now -6.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Unique Fabricating Inc. [UFAB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 189.18. Additionally, UFAB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Unique Fabricating Inc. [UFAB] managed to generate an average of -$7,156 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Unique Fabricating Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

UFAB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UFAB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unique Fabricating Inc. go to 21.00%.

Unique Fabricating Inc. [UFAB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 29.90% of UFAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UFAB stocks are: RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL SERVICES ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 100,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 94,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16000.0 in UFAB stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $14000.0 in UFAB stock with ownership of nearly -4.51% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Unique Fabricating Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Unique Fabricating Inc. [AMEX:UFAB] by around 28,342 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 524,948 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 121,130 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 432,160 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UFAB stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,800 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 443,784 shares during the same period.