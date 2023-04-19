Under Armour Inc. [UAA] is -9.74% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UAA] gained 1.33% on the last trading session, reaching $9.17 price per share at the time. The company report on March 30, 2023 that UNDER ARMOUR AND STEPHEN CURRY ENTER LONG-TERM PARTNERSHIP.

The next chapter will push the boundaries of athletic performance and prioritize the impact that sport has on communities globally – while growing Under Armour and Curry Brand together.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced that it is strengthening its partnership with Golden State Warriors point guard and four-time NBA Champion Stephen Curry. The enhanced partnership is designed to capture market share, fuel business growth and create new business opportunities on a global basis. This next chapter of the partnership will build upon the success and accomplishments from the past decade to continue driving product solutions and innovation, impacting communities across the globe, and growing Under Armour and Curry Brand together.

Under Armour Inc. represents 448.83 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.86 billion with the latest information. UAA stock price has been found in the range of $9.00 to $9.205.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.52M shares, UAA reached a trading volume of 5055537 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Under Armour Inc. [UAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAA shares is $12.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $13 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. On December 22, 2022, analysts increased their price target for UAA shares from 9 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.02.

Trading performance analysis for UAA stock

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.22. With this latest performance, UAA shares gained by 6.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.31 for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.58, while it was recorded at 9.12 for the last single week of trading, and 9.25 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.62 and a Gross Margin at +50.58. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.33.

Return on Total Capital for UAA is now 15.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Under Armour Inc. [UAA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.01. Additionally, UAA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Under Armour Inc. [UAA] managed to generate an average of $20,575 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.14.Under Armour Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 3.02%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Under Armour Inc. [UAA]

There are presently around $1,419 million, or 81.40% of UAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,152,820, which is approximately 1.49% of the company’s market cap and around 0.28% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,805,998 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $152.09 million in UAA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $94.14 million in UAA stock with ownership of nearly 12.039% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UAA] by around 32,137,568 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 25,681,422 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 98,968,934 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,787,924 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAA stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,179,264 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 5,458,365 shares during the same period.