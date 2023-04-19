The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] fell -8.33% so far this year. What now?

The Williams Companies Inc. [NYSE: WMB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.53% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.03%. The company report on April 13, 2023 that Williams to Report First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 3; Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for May 4.

Williams (NYSE: WMB) plans to announce its first-quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

The company’s first-quarter 2023 conference call and webcast with analysts and investors is scheduled for Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (8:30 a.m. Central Time).

Over the last 12 months, WMB stock dropped by -15.09%. The one-year The Williams Companies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.62. The average equity rating for WMB stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $36.88 billion, with 1.22 billion shares outstanding and 1.14 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.35M shares, WMB stock reached a trading volume of 4022395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMB shares is $37.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for The Williams Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2023, representing the official price target for The Williams Companies Inc. stock. On February 27, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for WMB shares from 37 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Williams Companies Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMB in the course of the last twelve months was 13.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

WMB Stock Performance Analysis:

The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.03. With this latest performance, WMB shares gained by 6.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.99 for The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.19, while it was recorded at 30.34 for the last single week of trading, and 31.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Williams Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

The Williams Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

WMB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Williams Companies Inc. go to 3.70%.

The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $31,884 million, or 88.10% of WMB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WMB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 127,907,931, which is approximately 1.217% of the company’s market cap and around 0.35% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 120,890,256 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.67 billion in WMB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.66 billion in WMB stock with ownership of nearly -1.463% of the company’s market capitalization.

643 institutional holders increased their position in The Williams Companies Inc. [NYSE:WMB] by around 48,018,664 shares. Additionally, 438 investors decreased positions by around 49,150,097 shares, while 166 investors held positions by with 954,428,715 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,051,597,476 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WMB stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,403,679 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 5,623,466 shares during the same period.