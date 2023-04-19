The Lion Electric Company [LEV] Revenue clocked in at $139.90 million, down 0.00% YTD: What’s Next?

The Lion Electric Company [NYSE: LEV] gained 13.71% or 0.27 points to close at $2.24 with a heavy trading volume of 5915699 shares. The company report on April 18, 2023 that LION ELECTRIC ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS RELEASE DATE.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) (“Lion” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2023 results on May 9, 2023, before markets open. A conference call and webcast will be held on the same day, at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (226) 828-7575 or (833) 950-0062 (toll free) using the Access Code 973203. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available at www.thelionelectric.com under the “Events and Presentation” page of the “Investors” section. An archive of the event will be available shortly after the conference call.

It opened the trading session at $2.08, the shares rose to $2.58 and dropped to $2.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LEV points out that the company has recorded -8.94% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -33.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 888.86K shares, LEV reached to a volume of 5915699 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Lion Electric Company [LEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEV shares is $4.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

R. F. Lafferty have made an estimate for The Lion Electric Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2023, representing the official price target for The Lion Electric Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on LEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Lion Electric Company is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

Trading performance analysis for LEV stock

The Lion Electric Company [LEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.48. With this latest performance, LEV shares gained by 16.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.39 for The Lion Electric Company [LEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0900, while it was recorded at 1.8700 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0200 for the last 200 days.

The Lion Electric Company [LEV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

The Lion Electric Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Lion Electric Company [LEV]

There are presently around $192 million, or 9.80% of LEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEV stocks are: POWER CORP OF CANADA with ownership of 77,143,685, which is approximately 14.625% of the company’s market cap and around 49.58% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 5,111,306 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.07 million in LEV stocks shares; and NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/, currently with $3.16 million in LEV stock with ownership of nearly -8.008% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Lion Electric Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in The Lion Electric Company [NYSE:LEV] by around 16,015,792 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 3,830,676 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 77,471,689 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,318,157 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEV stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,940,193 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 393,263 shares during the same period.