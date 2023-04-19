The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] Revenue clocked in at $20.80 billion, up 8.37% YTD: What’s Next?

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [NASDAQ: GT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.82% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.64%. The company report on April 13, 2023 that RYAN WALDRON TO LEAD GOODYEAR’S NORTH AMERICA CONSUMER BUSINESS.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today announced a new leader of its North America Consumer business. Ryan Waldron, formerly vice president, Goodyear Global Off-Highway, will assume the role of president, Goodyear North America Consumer.

Waldron has been a key architect in the development of many of Goodyear’s go-to-market strategies. As the leader of Goodyear’s Global Off-Highway business, Waldron led the aviation, OTR and chemical teams through the extraordinary challenges of the pandemic while driving sustained earnings growth.

Over the last 12 months, GT stock dropped by -17.04%. The one-year The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.23. The average equity rating for GT stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.14 billion, with 284.00 million shares outstanding and 281.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.37M shares, GT stock reached a trading volume of 4224558 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GT shares is $13.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2022, representing the official price target for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $15, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on GT stock. On May 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for GT shares from 15 to 15.30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for GT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.30.

GT Stock Performance Analysis:

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.64. With this latest performance, GT shares gained by 9.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.79 for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.94, while it was recorded at 10.87 for the last single week of trading, and 11.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Fundamentals:

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

GT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company go to 9.25%.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,440 million, or 82.20% of GT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 34,713,271, which is approximately 6.961% of the company’s market cap and around 0.49% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,724,606 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $313.38 million in GT stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $196.38 million in GT stock with ownership of nearly -11.34% of the company’s market capitalization.

166 institutional holders increased their position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [NASDAQ:GT] by around 18,886,357 shares. Additionally, 201 investors decreased positions by around 22,615,620 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 182,156,721 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 223,658,698 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GT stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,953,862 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 3,657,898 shares during the same period.