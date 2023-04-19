The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] Stock trading around $333.91 per share: What’s Next?

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE: GS] loss -1.70% on the last trading session, reaching $333.91 price per share at the time. The company report on April 3, 2023 that Goldman Sachs One Million Black Women Deploys More Than $2.1 Billion, Expected to Impact the Lives of Over 215,000 Black Women Across the Country.

In just two years since launching, One Million Black Women has deployed more than $2.1 billion in investment capital and over $23 million in philanthropic capital to 137 organizations, companies and projects across the country.

The initiative, which is guided by an advisory council of Black leaders from across the country in partnership with Black women-led organizations, has laid the groundwork to positively impact over 215,000 Black Women across the core investment pillars of healthcare, job creation and workforce development, education, affordable housing, digital connectivity, financial health and access to capital.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. represents 349.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $109.87 billion with the latest information. GS stock price has been found in the range of $326.13 to $336.55.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, GS reached a trading volume of 7544060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GS shares is $383.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $390 to $420. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2023, representing the official price target for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $370.14, while Odeon analysts kept a Hold rating on GS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is set at 7.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for GS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 734.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for GS in the course of the last twelve months was 61.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.00. With this latest performance, GS shares gained by 10.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.67 for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 340.40, while it was recorded at 334.58 for the last single week of trading, and 339.35 for the last 200 days.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.91. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.74.

Return on Total Capital for GS is now 2.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 397.03. Additionally, GS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 240.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] managed to generate an average of $232,186 per employee.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. go to 1.64%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]

There are presently around $81,502 million, or 71.40% of GS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,524,710, which is approximately -1.856% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,301,707 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.92 billion in GS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.04 billion in GS stock with ownership of nearly 0.299% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 861 institutional holders increased their position in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE:GS] by around 15,236,699 shares. Additionally, 804 investors decreased positions by around 11,957,787 shares, while 292 investors held positions by with 212,743,359 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 239,937,845 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GS stock had 200 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,352,119 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 1,003,899 shares during the same period.