TAL Education Group [TAL] Is Currently 0.31 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

TAL Education Group [NYSE: TAL] price surged by 0.31 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on April 12, 2023 that TAL Education Group to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on April 27, 2023.

TAL Education Group (“TAL” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TAL), a smart learning solutions provider in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 ended February 28, 2023, before the market opens on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

The Company will host a corresponding conference call and live webcast at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time) on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

A sum of 3918959 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.38M shares. TAL Education Group shares reached a high of $6.66 and dropped to a low of $6.485 until finishing in the latest session at $6.52.

The one-year TAL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.43. The average equity rating for TAL stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on TAL Education Group [TAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAL shares is $7.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for TAL Education Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on December 30, 2022, representing the official price target for TAL Education Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4.94 to $6.50, while UBS kept a Buy rating on TAL stock. On October 31, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TAL shares from 4.30 to 4.70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TAL Education Group is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.24.

TAL Stock Performance Analysis:

TAL Education Group [TAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.67. With this latest performance, TAL shares gained by 16.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 115.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.19 for TAL Education Group [TAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.64, while it was recorded at 6.20 for the last single week of trading, and 5.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TAL Education Group Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TAL Education Group [TAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.97 and a Gross Margin at +49.82. TAL Education Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.87.

Return on Total Capital for TAL is now -1.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TAL Education Group [TAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.01. Additionally, TAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TAL Education Group [TAL] managed to generate an average of -$70,131 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 36.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.TAL Education Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

TAL Education Group [TAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,973 million, or 57.30% of TAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TAL stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 45,269,799, which is approximately 20.724% of the company’s market cap and around 83.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,046,509 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $136.8 million in TAL stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $127.32 million in TAL stock with ownership of nearly 57.291% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TAL Education Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in TAL Education Group [NYSE:TAL] by around 70,106,900 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 44,481,175 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 188,895,612 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 303,483,687 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAL stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,942,616 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 5,789,516 shares during the same period.