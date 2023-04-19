Stifel lifts IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

IAMGOLD Corporation [NYSE: IAG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.98% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.33%. The company report on April 11, 2023 that IAMGOLD Provides Notice of First Quarter 2023 Results and Conference Call.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 11, 2023) – IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) (TSX: IMG) (“IAMGOLD” or the “Company”) plans to release its first quarter 2023 operating and financial results after market hours on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Senior management will host a conference call to discuss the operating performance and financial results on Friday, May 12, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Listeners may access the conference call via webcast or through the following dial-in numbers:.

Over the last 12 months, IAG stock dropped by -18.60%. The one-year IAMGOLD Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.37. The average equity rating for IAG stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.47 billion, with 478.60 million shares outstanding and 477.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.20M shares, IAG stock reached a trading volume of 3673801 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IAG shares is $2.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for IAMGOLD Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2022, representing the official price target for IAMGOLD Corporation stock. On October 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for IAG shares from 2.10 to 1.65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IAMGOLD Corporation is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for IAG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

IAG Stock Performance Analysis:

IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.33. With this latest performance, IAG shares gained by 21.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 187.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.13 for IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.56, while it was recorded at 3.09 for the last single week of trading, and 1.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into IAMGOLD Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.86 and a Gross Margin at +10.18. IAMGOLD Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.78.

Return on Total Capital for IAG is now 1.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.58. Additionally, IAG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.34.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.IAMGOLD Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $704 million, or 76.80% of IAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IAG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 44,904,343, which is approximately -2.608% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; DONALD SMITH & CO., INC., holding 36,737,501 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $112.05 million in IAG stocks shares; and KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC, currently with $73.33 million in IAG stock with ownership of nearly 1.005% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IAMGOLD Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in IAMGOLD Corporation [NYSE:IAG] by around 20,373,063 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 27,581,523 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 182,830,832 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 230,785,418 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IAG stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,022,674 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,810,644 shares during the same period.