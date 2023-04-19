Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] moved up 0.43: Why It’s Important

Snowflake Inc. [NYSE: SNOW] traded at a high on 04/18/23, posting a 0.43 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $145.89. The company report on April 13, 2023 that Snowflake Launches Manufacturing Data Cloud to Improve Supply Chain Performance and Power Smart Manufacturing.

The Manufacturing Data Cloud empowers manufacturers to collaborate with partners, suppliers, and customers to improve supply chain performance, product quality and factory efficiency.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Snowflake’s ecosystem of manufacturing partners delivers pre-built solutions and industry datasets to support a diverse set of manufacturing and industrial use cases.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4011470 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Snowflake Inc. stands at 3.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.21%.

The market cap for SNOW stock reached $47.16 billion, with 321.96 million shares outstanding and 291.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.72M shares, SNOW reached a trading volume of 4011470 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNOW shares is $181.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Snowflake Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Snowflake Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $173, while Macquarie analysts kept a Neutral rating on SNOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snowflake Inc. is set at 6.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNOW in the course of the last twelve months was 90.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

How has SNOW stock performed recently?

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.81. With this latest performance, SNOW shares gained by 7.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.04 for Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 146.96, while it was recorded at 142.86 for the last single week of trading, and 154.49 for the last 200 days.

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.52 and a Gross Margin at +63.61. Snowflake Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.57.

Return on Total Capital for SNOW is now -15.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.61. Additionally, SNOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.93.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Snowflake Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Insider trade positions for Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]

There are presently around $30,768 million, or 68.40% of SNOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,709,367, which is approximately 2.402% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ALTIMETER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 15,369,459 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.23 billion in SNOW stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.23 billion in SNOW stock with ownership of nearly -4.079% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Snowflake Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 481 institutional holders increased their position in Snowflake Inc. [NYSE:SNOW] by around 15,143,371 shares. Additionally, 405 investors decreased positions by around 17,110,308 shares, while 142 investors held positions by with 179,557,334 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 211,811,013 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNOW stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,119,919 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 2,634,638 shares during the same period.