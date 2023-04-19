Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] is -38.40% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX: SENS] price surged by 7.94 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on April 18, 2023 that Senseonics Announces the First Pediatric Study Participant Insertions in the ENHANCE Clinical Trial.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE-American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced the first pediatric study participant has been inserted with Eversense® 365-day system as part of the pivotal ENHANCE clinical trial at the AMCR Institute, a clinical research center focused on pre-diabetes, type 1, type 2 diabetes and obesity, under the direction of Dr. Timothy Bailey.

“It is a priority for Senseonics to extend the benefits of Eversense to the pediatric patient population. Positive results in the trial would support expanding our ability to transform lives in the global diabetes community,” said Francine Kaufman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Senseonics. “The differentiated features of our long-term implantable Eversense system are uniquely suited to benefit pediatrics and enable parents and their children to work together to manage diabetes. Young people would have the ability to remove their transmitters to participate in activities, without having to worry about wasting valuable sensors, and enjoy ring-free vibrating alarms to help manage their sugar levels without attracting unwanted attention to themselves.”.

A sum of 3724965 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.39M shares. Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $0.64 and dropped to a low of $0.59 until finishing in the latest session at $0.63.

The one-year SENS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 68.97. The average equity rating for SENS stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SENS shares is $2.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SENS stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Senseonics Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Senseonics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for SENS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.85.

SENS Stock Performance Analysis:

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.77. With this latest performance, SENS shares dropped by -23.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SENS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.75 for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8673, while it was recorded at 0.5938 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1972 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Senseonics Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] shares currently have an operating margin of -418.74 and a Gross Margin at +16.63. Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +867.16.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 214.87. Additionally, SENS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] managed to generate an average of $1,174,537 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

SENS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SENS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. go to 32.10%.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $68 million, or 27.50% of SENS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SENS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,405,894, which is approximately 3.451% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,013,935 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.12 million in SENS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.91 million in SENS stock with ownership of nearly 4.289% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Senseonics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX:SENS] by around 10,261,470 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 5,793,955 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 100,315,653 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,371,078 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SENS stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,573,331 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 3,228,783 shares during the same period.