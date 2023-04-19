RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] – find out why.

Gilead Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GILD] price surged by 0.18 percent to reach at $0.15. The company report on April 16, 2023 that Veklury® (Remdesivir) Efficacy and Safety Profile Further Demonstrated in Vulnerable Patient Populations.

– Phase 3 Clinical Trial Demonstrated the Safety Profile of Veklury in Patients with Severe Renal Impairment –.

– Real-World Evidence Demonstrated Veklury Reduced COVID-19- Associated Mortality and Readmission Rates in Immunocompromised Patients Across All Variants of Concern, Including Omicron –.

A sum of 4283688 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.03M shares. Gilead Sciences Inc. shares reached a high of $83.93 and dropped to a low of $82.97 until finishing in the latest session at $83.78.

The one-year GILD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.1. The average equity rating for GILD stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GILD shares is $89.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GILD stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Gilead Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Gilead Sciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while DZ Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on GILD stock. On October 31, 2022, analysts increased their price target for GILD shares from 60 to 76.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gilead Sciences Inc. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for GILD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for GILD in the course of the last twelve months was 22.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

GILD Stock Performance Analysis:

Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.50. With this latest performance, GILD shares gained by 8.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GILD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.28 for Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.01, while it was recorded at 83.17 for the last single week of trading, and 75.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gilead Sciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Gilead Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

GILD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GILD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gilead Sciences Inc. go to 2.52%.

Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $85,994 million, or 83.00% of GILD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GILD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 131,560,250, which is approximately 2.413% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 112,038,324 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.37 billion in GILD stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $5.76 billion in GILD stock with ownership of nearly 19.269% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gilead Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 819 institutional holders increased their position in Gilead Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:GILD] by around 75,245,364 shares. Additionally, 856 investors decreased positions by around 48,324,639 shares, while 183 investors held positions by with 904,700,745 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,028,270,748 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GILD stock had 241 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,773,790 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 5,396,632 shares during the same period.