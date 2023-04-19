Prologis Inc. [PLD] moved up 0.46: Why It’s Important

Prologis Inc. [NYSE: PLD] gained 0.46% or 0.57 points to close at $123.71 with a heavy trading volume of 3968765 shares. The company report on April 18, 2023 that Prologis Reports Strong First Quarter 2023 Results.

Company expects continued demand amid uncertain macroeconomic environment.

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD), the global leader in logistics real estate, today reported first quarter results for 2023.

It opened the trading session at $124.01, the shares rose to $125.10 and dropped to $122.42, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PLD points out that the company has recorded 24.29% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -26.2% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.04M shares, PLD reached to a volume of 3968765 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Prologis Inc. [PLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLD shares is $143.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Prologis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2023, representing the official price target for Prologis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $124 to $130, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on PLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prologis Inc. is set at 2.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLD in the course of the last twelve months was 81.54.

Trading performance analysis for PLD stock

Prologis Inc. [PLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.85. With this latest performance, PLD shares gained by 6.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.34 for Prologis Inc. [PLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 122.72, while it was recorded at 122.27 for the last single week of trading, and 119.44 for the last 200 days.

Prologis Inc. [PLD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prologis Inc. [PLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.62 and a Gross Margin at +44.39. Prologis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +56.33.

Return on Total Capital for PLD is now 3.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Prologis Inc. [PLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.51. Additionally, PLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Prologis Inc. [PLD] managed to generate an average of $1,364,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Prologis Inc. [PLD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prologis Inc. go to -6.05%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Prologis Inc. [PLD]

There are presently around $105,100 million, or 79.60% of PLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 121,813,945, which is approximately 0.03% of the company’s market cap and around 0.32% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 90,772,274 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.18 billion in PLD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.6 billion in PLD stock with ownership of nearly -0.666% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prologis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 771 institutional holders increased their position in Prologis Inc. [NYSE:PLD] by around 37,548,842 shares. Additionally, 570 investors decreased positions by around 66,444,472 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 749,509,350 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 853,502,664 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLD stock had 206 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,215,462 shares, while 144 institutional investors sold positions of 14,024,190 shares during the same period.