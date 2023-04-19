PPL Corporation [PPL] Stock trading around $28.49 per share: What’s Next?

PPL Corporation [NYSE: PPL] price plunged by -0.80 percent to reach at -$0.23. The company report on March 31, 2023 that LG&E and KU, EPRI, University of Kentucky, begin industry-leading research.

Research will explore potential for utility-scale carbon capture from natural gas at Cane Run Generating Station.

Ground-breaking energy research that could lead to the first-of-its-kind deployment of carbon-capture technology at a natural gas combined-cycle power plant is now underway in Kentucky. The research involves collaboration among PPL Corporation subsidiaries Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company (LG&E and KU); independent, non-profit energy R&D institute EPRI; and the University of Kentucky (UK). Engineering, construction and project management company Bechtel and the University of Michigan are also participating.

A sum of 4336480 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.59M shares. PPL Corporation shares reached a high of $28.71 and dropped to a low of $28.345 until finishing in the latest session at $28.49.

The one-year PPL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.7. The average equity rating for PPL stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PPL Corporation [PPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPL shares is $31.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for PPL Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2022, representing the official price target for PPL Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $29 to $33, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on PPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PPL Corporation is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

PPL Stock Performance Analysis:

PPL Corporation [PPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.18. With this latest performance, PPL shares gained by 6.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.47 for PPL Corporation [PPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.69, while it was recorded at 28.64 for the last single week of trading, and 28.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PPL Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PPL Corporation [PPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.63 and a Gross Margin at +21.83. PPL Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.02.

Return on Total Capital for PPL is now 5.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PPL Corporation [PPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.71. Additionally, PPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PPL Corporation [PPL] managed to generate an average of $109,239 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.PPL Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

PPL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL Corporation go to 17.21%.

PPL Corporation [PPL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,155 million, or 72.80% of PPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 92,068,873, which is approximately -1.501% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 59,970,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.72 billion in PPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.27 billion in PPL stock with ownership of nearly -1.028% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PPL Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 385 institutional holders increased their position in PPL Corporation [NYSE:PPL] by around 44,848,268 shares. Additionally, 358 investors decreased positions by around 34,706,468 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 448,137,254 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 527,691,990 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPL stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,749,035 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 3,043,080 shares during the same period.