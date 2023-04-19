Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA] Is Currently 13.60 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: PBLA] closed the trading session at $0.62 on 04/18/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.546, while the highest price level was $0.68. The company report on April 12, 2023 that First Patient Enrolled in JDRF-Funded Phase II Trial of CPP-1X-T for Recent Onset Type I Diabetes, Led by Indiana University School of Medicine.

The trial entitled “TArgeting Type 1 Diabetes Using POLyamines (TADPOL)” is a double-blind placebo-controlled clinical trial to evaluate CPP-1X-T vs placebo in patients with recent onset type 1 diabetes at approximately 6 academic medical centers in the United States. Detailed information on the trial can be located at https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05594563.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -78.84 percent and weekly performance of 43.30 percent. The stock has been moved at -93.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 21.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -81.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.65M shares, PBLA reached to a volume of 4885714 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBLA shares is $5.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

PBLA stock trade performance evaluation

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.30. With this latest performance, PBLA shares gained by 21.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.70 for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8330, while it was recorded at 0.5748 for the last single week of trading, and 13.4971 for the last 200 days.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for PBLA is now -363.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -949.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3,230.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -391.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA] managed to generate an average of -$4,990,429 per employee.Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 9.40% of PBLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBLA stocks are: UBS GROUP AG with ownership of 5,337, which is approximately 12.075% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, holding 1,654 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1000.0 in PBLA stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1000.0 in PBLA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:PBLA] by around 4,161 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 66,515 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 58,579 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,097 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBLA stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,584 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 61,166 shares during the same period.