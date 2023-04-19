Origin Materials Inc. [ORGN] stock Initiated by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $7

Origin Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: ORGN] gained 8.44% or 0.34 points to close at $4.37 with a heavy trading volume of 4648873 shares. The company report on April 17, 2023 that Origin Materials and SCGP Announce Strategic Partnership in Innovation and Sustainability to Explore Licensing Origin Technology for ASEAN-Based Plant.

The companies have signed a joint development agreement (JDA), with testing of eucalyptus feedstock underway targeting applications in food packaging, logistics, automotive, and construction.

Origin Materials (“Origin”) (NASDAQ: ORGN, ORGNW), the world’s leading carbon negative materials company with a mission to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials, and SCG Packaging PLC (“SCGP”), a leading multinational consumer packaging solutions provider, today announced a strategic partnership to explore licensing Origin technology for use in an ASEAN-based manufacturing facility.

It opened the trading session at $4.15, the shares rose to $4.43 and dropped to $4.07, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ORGN points out that the company has recorded -12.77% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -15.61% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, ORGN reached to a volume of 4648873 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Origin Materials Inc. [ORGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORGN shares is $12.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Origin Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Origin Materials Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on ORGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Origin Materials Inc. is set at 0.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.23.

Trading performance analysis for ORGN stock

Origin Materials Inc. [ORGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.98. With this latest performance, ORGN shares gained by 10.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.15 for Origin Materials Inc. [ORGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.46, while it was recorded at 4.06 for the last single week of trading, and 5.31 for the last 200 days.

Origin Materials Inc. [ORGN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ORGN is now -11.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Origin Materials Inc. [ORGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.31. Additionally, ORGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Origin Materials Inc. [ORGN] managed to generate an average of $506,897 per employee.Origin Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.70 and a Current Ratio set at 16.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Origin Materials Inc. [ORGN]

There are presently around $165 million, or 30.50% of ORGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORGN stocks are: BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A. with ownership of 7,702,915, which is approximately 2.389% of the company’s market cap and around 5.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,320,030 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.5 million in ORGN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $23.33 million in ORGN stock with ownership of nearly 0.879% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Origin Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Origin Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:ORGN] by around 2,990,953 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 3,290,930 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 34,686,884 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,968,767 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORGN stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 823,246 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,389,381 shares during the same period.