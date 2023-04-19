Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] Is Currently -0.29 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Nasdaq Inc. [NASDAQ: NDAQ] price plunged by -0.29 percent to reach at -$0.16. The company report on April 12, 2023 that Nasdaq Announces End of Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date March 31, 2023.

Nasdaq Short Interest Days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A sum of 3625427 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.64M shares. Nasdaq Inc. shares reached a high of $56.205 and dropped to a low of $55.51 until finishing in the latest session at $55.61.

The one-year NDAQ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.15. The average equity rating for NDAQ stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NDAQ shares is $62.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NDAQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Nasdaq Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $72 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2023, representing the official price target for Nasdaq Inc. stock. On November 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NDAQ shares from 66 to 57.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nasdaq Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for NDAQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for NDAQ in the course of the last twelve months was 23.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

NDAQ Stock Performance Analysis:

Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.32. With this latest performance, NDAQ shares gained by 5.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NDAQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.69 for Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.49, while it was recorded at 55.40 for the last single week of trading, and 59.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nasdaq Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.94 and a Gross Margin at +53.39. Nasdaq Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.07.

Return on Total Capital for NDAQ is now 13.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 96.00. Additionally, NDAQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] managed to generate an average of $176,415 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Nasdaq Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

NDAQ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NDAQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nasdaq Inc. go to 5.54%.

Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20,425 million, or 77.70% of NDAQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NDAQ stocks are: INVESTOR AB with ownership of 58,182,426, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,696,652 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.38 billion in NDAQ stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $1.9 billion in NDAQ stock with ownership of nearly -6.954% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nasdaq Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 374 institutional holders increased their position in Nasdaq Inc. [NASDAQ:NDAQ] by around 17,919,602 shares. Additionally, 289 investors decreased positions by around 13,952,679 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 334,366,431 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 366,238,712 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NDAQ stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,060,699 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 1,378,933 shares during the same period.