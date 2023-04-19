Market cap of TC Biopharm [Holdings] Plc [TCBP] reaches 4.56M – now what?

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc [NASDAQ: TCBP] closed the trading session at $1.51 on 04/18/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.51, while the highest price level was $1.90. The company report on March 30, 2023 that TC BioPharm Announces Closing of $5.5 Million Public Offering.

TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC (“TC BioPharm” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TCBP) a clinical stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer, today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of 3,437,500 of its American Depositary Shares (the “ADSs”) (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof), together with Series C warrants (the “Series C Warrants”) to purchase up to 3,437,500 of its ADSs at a public offering price of $1.60 per ADS (or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) and associated Series C Warrant. The Series C Warrants will have an exercise price of $1.75 per ADS, are exercisable upon issuance and will expire five years following the date of issuance. Each ADS representing one ordinary share of the Company.

Management believes that this infusion of capital will extend the company’s cash runway through the entirety of the US FDA IND filing.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -60.78 percent and weekly performance of -10.65 percent. The stock has been moved at -86.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -58.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -69.37 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 972.10K shares, TCBP reached to a volume of 5397068 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TC Biopharm [Holdings] Plc [TCBP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCBP shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCBP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCBP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.48.

TCBP stock trade performance evaluation

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc [TCBP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.65. With this latest performance, TCBP shares dropped by -58.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.51 for TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc [TCBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.5731, while it was recorded at 1.5760 for the last single week of trading, and 9.4985 for the last 200 days.

TC Biopharm [Holdings] Plc [TCBP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc [TCBP] shares currently have an operating margin of -316.12. TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -686.12.

Additionally, TCBP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22,047.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 207.32.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

TC Biopharm [Holdings] Plc [TCBP]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc [NASDAQ:TCBP] by around 84,104 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 9,923 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 9,923 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,104 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCBP stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 84,104 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 9,923 shares during the same period.