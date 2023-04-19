Market cap of Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] reaches 7.62M – now what?

Siyata Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ: SYTA] loss -5.82% on the last trading session, reaching $0.11 price per share at the time. The company report on April 17, 2023 that Siyata Mobile Accelerates European Rollout of SD7 with Entropia.

Entropia to commence selling the SD7 solution to its broad base of enterprise customers.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Siyata Mobile Inc. represents 62.91 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.62 million with the latest information. SYTA stock price has been found in the range of $0.11 to $0.1257.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.70M shares, SYTA reached a trading volume of 4950290 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Siyata Mobile Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Trading performance analysis for SYTA stock

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.10. With this latest performance, SYTA shares dropped by -30.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.02 for Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1695, while it was recorded at 0.1217 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3498 for the last 200 days.

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -195.90 and a Gross Margin at +11.40. Siyata Mobile Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -313.11.

Return on Total Capital for SYTA is now -83.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -176.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -198.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -109.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 176.58. Additionally, SYTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] managed to generate an average of -$875,020 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Siyata Mobile Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.20% of SYTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYTA stocks are: CONCORD WEALTH PARTNERS with ownership of 698,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.25% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 133,378 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16000.0 in SYTA stocks shares; and CETERA ADVISOR NETWORKS LLC, currently with $3000.0 in SYTA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Siyata Mobile Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Siyata Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ:SYTA] by around 874,960 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 743,219 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 711,620 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 906,559 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYTA stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 874,960 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 708,548 shares during the same period.