Market cap of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS] reaches 4.00B – now what?

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ: SHLS] loss -0.13% on the last trading session, reaching $23.26 price per share at the time. The company report on April 18, 2023 that Shoals Technologies Group To Supply BLA+ for 120 MW Solar Project in Western Australia.

The BLA+ solution, formerly known as BLA 2.0, is a bundled offering that combines the BLA system with all the components required to attach the BLA to the racking system, including wire management, support wire and tensioning systems to create a single integrated offering.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. represents 120.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.00 billion with the latest information. SHLS stock price has been found in the range of $22.45 to $23.44.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, SHLS reached a trading volume of 3521087 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHLS shares is $31.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHLS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $20 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on SHLS stock. On March 01, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for SHLS shares from 30 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for SHLS in the course of the last twelve months was 110.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for SHLS stock

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.00. With this latest performance, SHLS shares gained by 15.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.41 for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.39, while it was recorded at 23.17 for the last single week of trading, and 23.65 for the last 200 days.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.30 and a Gross Margin at +37.27. Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.03.

Return on Total Capital for SHLS is now 16.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 32.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 86.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.56. Additionally, SHLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS] managed to generate an average of $152,828 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. go to 64.44%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS]

There are presently around $3,334 million, or 94.60% of SHLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHLS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,176,074, which is approximately -0.293% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,391,069 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $218.72 million in SHLS stocks shares; and T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $160.39 million in SHLS stock with ownership of nearly -28.685% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 199 institutional holders increased their position in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ:SHLS] by around 41,005,304 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 10,211,550 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 91,921,754 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,138,608 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHLS stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,308,611 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,073,242 shares during the same period.