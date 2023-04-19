Market cap of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] reaches 5.06M – now what?

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [NASDAQ: CRKN] price plunged by -1.04 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on March 31, 2023 that Crown Electrokinetics Corp. Reports Year End 2022 Financial Results.

Corporate Updates During and Subsequent to the Fourth Quarter 2022.

A sum of 3908880 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.60M shares. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. shares reached a high of $0.1288 and dropped to a low of $0.106 until finishing in the latest session at $0.11.

The average equity rating for CRKN stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

CRKN Stock Performance Analysis:

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.60. With this latest performance, CRKN shares dropped by -32.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRKN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.09 for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1999, while it was recorded at 0.1150 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3657 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. Fundamentals:

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 20.80% of CRKN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRKN stocks are: BARD ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 1,289,500, which is approximately -2.826% of the company’s market cap and around 9.54% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 163,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19000.0 in CRKN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $11000.0 in CRKN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [NASDAQ:CRKN] by around 317,598 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 1,029,334 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 628,986 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,975,918 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRKN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 133,750 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 989,949 shares during the same period.