Market cap of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD] reaches 12.56M – now what?

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [NASDAQ: CJJD] traded at a low on 04/18/23, posting a -85.85 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.68. The company report on April 18, 2023 that China Jo-Jo Drugstores Announces $7 Million Registered Direct Offering.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (Nasdaq: CJJD) (“Jo-Jo Drugstores” or the “Company”), a leading online and offline retailer, wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products and healthcare provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with an institutional investor (the “Investor”) providing for the issuance of 2,258,888 ordinary shares, at a purchase price of $3.10 per share, in a registered direct offering for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $7 million. Jo-Jo Drugstores also agreed to issue to the Investor registered warrants to purchase up to 4,517,776 ordinary shares. The warrants will have a term of five years, be exercisable immediately at an exercise price of $3.10 per share. The closing of the sale of the securities is expected to occur on or about April 20, 2023, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Jo-Jo Drugstores intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes and working capital.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 43201964 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. stands at 94.45% while the volatility over the past one month is 29.28%.

The market cap for CJJD stock reached $12.56 million, with 4.53 million shares outstanding and 2.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 367.20K shares, CJJD reached a trading volume of 43201964 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for CJJD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76.

How has CJJD stock performed recently?

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -84.19. With this latest performance, CJJD shares dropped by -84.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CJJD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.93 for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.74, while it was recorded at 3.56 for the last single week of trading, and 3.11 for the last 200 days.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.55 and a Gross Margin at +22.21. China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.94.

Return on Total Capital for CJJD is now -3.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 202.09. Additionally, CJJD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD] managed to generate an average of -$3,261 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.55.China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CJJD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD]

There are presently around $2 million, or 11.10% of CJJD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CJJD stocks are: HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 403,334, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.05% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 73,316 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.35 million in CJJD stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $0.15 million in CJJD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [NASDAQ:CJJD] by around 33,770 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 5,317 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 471,806 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 510,893 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CJJD stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,262 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 34 shares during the same period.