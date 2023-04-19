Market cap of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. [DRUG] reaches 15.17M – now what?

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: DRUG] surged by $0.14 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.85 during the day while it closed the day at $0.56. The company report on April 10, 2023 that Bright Minds Biosciences to Present at the 20th International Meeting of the International Society for Serotonin Research.

— Presentation entitled “BMB-101: A selective 5-HT2C agonist in clinical trials with therapeutic utility” —.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

— First-in-human Phase 1 trial for lead program, BMB-101, is underway in Australia —.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. stock has also gained 23.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DRUG stock has declined by -32.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -39.00% and lost -24.97% year-on date.

The market cap for DRUG stock reached $15.17 million, with 17.94 million shares outstanding and 14.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 123.00K shares, DRUG reached a trading volume of 24450072 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. [DRUG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

DRUG stock trade performance evaluation

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. [DRUG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.35. With this latest performance, DRUG shares gained by 13.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRUG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.94 for Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. [DRUG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5594, while it was recorded at 0.4540 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9571 for the last 200 days.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. [DRUG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for DRUG is now -99.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -99.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -99.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -93.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. [DRUG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.33. Additionally, DRUG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.67.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.60 and a Current Ratio set at 21.60.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. [DRUG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.21% of DRUG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRUG stocks are: ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC with ownership of 314,863, which is approximately 10.371% of the company’s market cap and around 23.85% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 38,715 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16000.0 in DRUG stocks shares; and QUATTRO FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $9000.0 in DRUG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:DRUG] by around 68,568 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 73,237 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 266,435 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 408,240 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRUG stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,715 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 63,613 shares during the same period.