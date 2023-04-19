Market cap of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II [APGB] reaches 887.51M – now what?

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II [NYSE: APGB] closed the trading session at $10.29 on 04/18/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.27, while the highest price level was $10.29.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.69 percent and weekly performance of 0.39 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 413.65K shares, APGB reached to a volume of 15226840 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II [APGB]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

APGB stock trade performance evaluation

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II [APGB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.39. With this latest performance, APGB shares gained by 0.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APGB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.14 for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II [APGB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.20, while it was recorded at 10.26 for the last single week of trading, and 10.00 for the last 200 days.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II [APGB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.69.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II [APGB]: Insider Ownership positions

35 institutional holders increased their position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II [NYSE:APGB] by around 10,021,624 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 6,192,415 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 46,313,396 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,527,435 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APGB stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,757,161 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 2,866,205 shares during the same period.