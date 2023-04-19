Market cap of AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] reaches 283.46B – now what?

AbbVie Inc. [NYSE: ABBV] plunged by -$1.59 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $161.23 during the day while it closed the day at $159.59. The company report on April 18, 2023 that Allergan Aesthetics Celebrates the Journeys of Women Surgeons with LIMITLESS.

Women surgeons breaking the boundaries of leadership presented in partnership with the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), The Aesthetic Society and the American Hernia Society (AHS).

Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, supports women plastic surgeons and the development of current and future leaders in science, healthcare, and medicine with LIMITLESS, an ongoing initiative in partnership with American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), The Aesthetic Society and the American Hernia Society. LIMITLESS was developed three years ago as a program to highlight women’s achievements in plastic surgery while also providing education, mentorship and empowerment.

AbbVie Inc. stock has also loss -1.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ABBV stock has inclined by 4.42% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 11.65% and lost -1.25% year-on date.

The market cap for ABBV stock reached $283.46 billion, with 1.77 billion shares outstanding and 1.76 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.03M shares, ABBV reached a trading volume of 4346523 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABBV shares is $164.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABBV stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for AbbVie Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2023, representing the official price target for AbbVie Inc. stock. On February 10, 2023, analysts increased their price target for ABBV shares from 135 to 153.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AbbVie Inc. is set at 2.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABBV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABBV in the course of the last twelve months was 19.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

ABBV stock trade performance evaluation

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.11. With this latest performance, ABBV shares gained by 3.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABBV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.34 for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 154.86, while it was recorded at 161.48 for the last single week of trading, and 150.48 for the last 200 days.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.93 and a Gross Margin at +71.67. AbbVie Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.29.

Return on Total Capital for ABBV is now 25.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 72.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 372.04. Additionally, ABBV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 347.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] managed to generate an average of $235,640 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.AbbVie Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABBV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AbbVie Inc. go to -2.43%.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $199,372 million, or 70.90% of ABBV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABBV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 158,317,552, which is approximately 1.471% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 138,702,758 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.36 billion in ABBV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $12.58 billion in ABBV stock with ownership of nearly 0.752% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AbbVie Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,514 institutional holders increased their position in AbbVie Inc. [NYSE:ABBV] by around 54,430,217 shares. Additionally, 1,403 investors decreased positions by around 35,413,060 shares, while 355 investors held positions by with 1,147,110,586 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,236,953,863 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABBV stock had 304 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,789,117 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 4,866,032 shares during the same period.